Punjab reports 46 more Covid cases

Punjab on Saturday reported 46 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 6,00,225, according to a medical bulletin.

There was no report of any Covid-related death on Saturday as the toll stood at 16,352.

The death toll includes one death which was not reported earlier.

The number of active cases dropped to 493 from 538 on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, Ludhiana reported 10 cases, followed by seven in Patiala and six in Mohali.

With 89 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,83,380, according to the bulletin.