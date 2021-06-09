Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab reports 60 deaths, 1,273 fresh Covid cases

Seven deaths were reported in Jalandhar followed by six each in Amritsar and Ludhiana, five each in Bathinda and Mohali and three each in Gurdaspur and Sangrur
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Punjab on Tuesday registered 1,273 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 5,82,081, while 60 more deaths took the toll to 15,219, according to a medical bulletin.

The state’s active cases stood at 18,546 as against 19,995 on Monday, it said.

Seven deaths were reported in Jalandhar followed by six each in Amritsar and Ludhiana, five each in Bathinda and Mohali and three each in Gurdaspur and Sangrur.

Hoshiarpur reported 118 new cases, followed by 115 in Ludhiana, 113 in Mohali, 102 in Amritsar and 96 in Bathinda, the bulletin said.

The state’s positivity rate stood at 2.47% as against 2.57% on Monday.

With 2,642 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured people reached 5,48,316, according to the bulletin.

There are 247 critical patients who are on ventilator support, and 3,094 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 97,62,160 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

