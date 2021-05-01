Home / Cities / Others / Punjab roadways’ Batala GM among four staffers held for graft
Punjab roadways’ Batala GM among four staffers held for graft

Private bus operators were allowed to flout the time table, and also permitted to park for extra time at bus counters so that they could get more passengers.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAY 01, 2021 11:43 PM IST
The vigilance bureau on Saturday arrested four employees of Punjab Roadways, including the Batala depot general manager, for taking bribe from private bus operators in lieu of undue favours and causing loss to the state exchequer. The private bus operators were allowed to flout the time table, and also permitted to park for extra time at bus counters so that they could get more passengers.

Senior superintendent of police (vigilance-Amritsar range) Parampal Singh said, “We had a tip-off that some officials were defrauding the state government by facilitating unauthorised movement of private buses across the state.”

He added, “After monitoring activities of suspicious employees, the department arrested general manager Arvind Sharma, inspector Iqbal Singh, sub-inspector, Rana Gurwinder Singh Uppal and conductor Sukhchain Singh. They have been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.”

The SSP added that they had also booked deputy director state transport Parneet Singh; station supervisor Satnam Singh; inspectors Tarsem Singh, Jasbir Singh and inspector (retd) Punjab Roadways Raj Kumar Raju, but all of them were absconding.

“Our investigation shows that Uppal, who was a member of central flying squad that checked violations by private buses, was taking money from bus stand in-charges, drivers and conductors of Punjab Roadways. This staff gave favours to private bus operators. Uppal acted as the middle-man between lower-rung employees and senior staffers. We have found that such malpractice is prevalent across the state.”

He claimed that the vigilance had issued strict warning to officials of the department.

