Punjab seeks special package from Centre to improve buffalo breed
Punjab seeks special package from Centre to improve buffalo breed

The package needs to be special and tailored to Punjab and its specific needs to improve the buffalo breed, minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa has proposed
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 08:43 PM IST
Punjab animal husbandry minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa wants a package for research and improvement in breed of buffalo from the Centre. (HT photo)

Chandigarh The Punjab government has sought a special financial package to establish a Centre of Excellence for research and improvement in breed of buffaloes in the state. State animal husbandry minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa has raised his demand during his meeting with Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Purshotam Rupala at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Bajwa also sought 100% subsidy for Punjab under the RGM (Rashtriya Gokul Mission) for development and conservation of indigenous bovine breeds, genetic upgrade of bovine population and enhancement of milk production and productivity of bovines.

He also demanded 100% funding from the Centre under the Establishment of Veterinary Hospital and Dispensary (ESVHD-MVU) Scheme to purchase 70 Mobile Veterinary Units for Punjab to provide door-to-door emergency services to the livestock farmers.

Bajwa also appealed to the union minister to approve and release required funds under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna (RKVY) for the project to be submitted to the Centre for the repair and renovation of 100 veterinary hospitals and 100 veterinary dispensaries in the state. Animal husbandry additional chief secretary VK Janjua accompanied the minister.

