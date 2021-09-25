Punjab state inter-district senior one-day tournament: Ludhiana beat Moga by 84 runs

Ludhiana senior cricket team registered an 84-run victory against Moga in the ongoing Punjab state inter-district senior one-day tournament at GRD Academy on Friday.

The match started late due to overnight rain. The Ropar team won the toss and chose to ball first.

Batting first, the Ludhiana team put together a total of 234 runs in 50 overs, losing a total of nine wickets.

After losing three early wickets, including the wicket of Ludhiana captain Gitansh Khera who scored mere 15 runs, Nehal Wadhera along with Kabir Grewal steadied the sinking ship with their fourth-wicket partnership of 88 crucial runs.

Showing a temperament, Nehal scored 120 runs in 129 balls, hitting three fours and six sixes in his innings. Kabir scored 33 runs in 54 balls, hitting a ball over the boundary for a six before getting clean bowled.

Meanwhile, Gurmehar Singh pitched in by taking a fiver and giving away a total of 45 runs in his ten overs spell. Siddhant Tiwari took three important wickets restricting Moga to 150 for ten in just 37.1 overs.

Chasing an easy target, Moga lost both the openers at the score of eight runs. Gurjot Singh and Sohrab Kamal scored 36 runs and 38 runs, respectively, enabling their team to make 150 runs.

Gobind Jot Singh of Moga took five wickets in his eight-over spell, giving away 31 runs.

Nehal Wadhera was declared the man of the match.