Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Punjab to give 50 lakh ex gratia to sepoy killed in J&K mine blast
others

Punjab to give 50 lakh ex gratia to sepoy killed in J&K mine blast

The ex gratia of ₹50 lakh will be given to the family of sepoy Manjit Singh killed in a mine blast in J&K on Saturday. The Punjab CM has also offered his deepest condolences to the family
Sepoy Manjit Singh hailed from Hoshairpur and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh has also offered a government job to one member of the bereaved family of the sepoy. (HT File photo)
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 01:18 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday announced an ex gratia of 50 lakh for the family of sepoy Manjit Singh, killed in a mine blast in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday. He also offered a government job to one member of the bereaved family of the sepoy.

Extending sympathies with the family, the CM said that Manjit’s dedication in defending the country’s unity and integrity by sacrificing his own life will inspire other soldiers. Sepoy Manjit hailed from Khera Kotli village (tehsil Dasuya) in Hoshiarpur district. He was unmarried and is survived by his parents, four sisters and a brother.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP