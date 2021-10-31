Home / Cities / Others / Punjab to give 50 lakh ex gratia to sepoy killed in J&K mine blast
Punjab to give 50 lakh ex gratia to sepoy killed in J&K mine blast

The ex gratia of 50 lakh will be given to the family of sepoy Manjit Singh killed in a mine blast in J&K on Saturday. The Punjab CM has also offered his deepest condolences to the family
Sepoy Manjit Singh hailed from Hoshairpur and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh has also offered a government job to one member of the bereaved family of the sepoy. (HT File photo)
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 01:18 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday announced an ex gratia of 50 lakh for the family of sepoy Manjit Singh, killed in a mine blast in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday. He also offered a government job to one member of the bereaved family of the sepoy.

Extending sympathies with the family, the CM said that Manjit’s dedication in defending the country’s unity and integrity by sacrificing his own life will inspire other soldiers. Sepoy Manjit hailed from Khera Kotli village (tehsil Dasuya) in Hoshiarpur district. He was unmarried and is survived by his parents, four sisters and a brother.

Monday, November 01, 2021
