Punjab to hold Ghar-Ghar Rozgar function at PTU on September 23

Jalandhar The Punjab government will hold its 7th state-level function under the Ghar Ghar Rozgar scheme at Inder Kumar Gujral Punjab Technical University in Kapurthala district on September 23. Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh will be chief guest and will hand over job letters to candidates. Principal secretary, technical education, who is also PTU vice-chancellor Ramesh Kumar Ganta has already taken a meeting to review preparedness for the function.

Kapurthala district bureau of employment and enterprise, Neelam Mahey said the CM will hand over letters to 24 candidates during the function, after which varsity students will present a cultural performance. Sources added that the CM will also visit Dera Sachkhand Ballan, a prominent dera of dalits, in Jalandar district the same day.