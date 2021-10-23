Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab transport minister Warring inspects Barnala bus stand
others

Punjab transport minister Warring inspects Barnala bus stand

Warring has pointed out shortcomings at the Barnala bus stand, which, he has ordered officials, must be set right within a month
Punjab transport minister Warring interacting with the public at the Barnala bus stand. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 23, 2021 11:19 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Barnala Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, on Saturday, paid a surprise visit to the Barnala Bus Stand and inspected arrangements. He has directed that the shortcomings he pointed out, must be set right within a month.

“I met passengers and found many shortcomings at the bus stand. The flooring needs to be changed, the roof needs repair because there is leakage, washrooms were in filthy conditions and fans are also required,” Warring said.

The minister added that the state transport department had been reporting 54 lakh daily profit under his change. “If we multiply 54 lakh with 15 years, this is the extent of the loot under previous regimes. Officials under such regimes wasted 2,700 crore of the department and the money went into the pocket of the transport mafia,” Warring said, adding, “The previous regime ruined Punjab and coined the word mafia. There are many transport companies owned by Sukhbir Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal.”

