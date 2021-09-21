Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Punjab varsity teachers seek implementation of new pay scales

Teachers have been on a chain fast and the two-period strike across all varsities and colleges of Punjab for a week; their union PFCUTO said their protest entered its second week from Monday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Teachers want more pay, claiming that varsities in Punjab have failed to implement Central pay scales in higher education. (HT File)

Chandigarh Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organizations (PFCUTO) on Monday demanded early resolution of their demands, while welcoming the taking over of Charanjit Singh Channi as the state chief minister.

PFCUTO general secretary Jagwant Singh pointed out that all other states have implemented the new University Grants Commission (UGC) pay-scales and even state employees have been given their new pay scales with effect from January 1, 2016, however the teachers in higher education had still been left out, forcing them to move continue their agitation.

He added that their chain fast and the two-period strike across all universities and colleges of Punjab entered its second fortnight on Monday.

The federation comprises teachers from Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA); GNDU Teachers Association (GNDUTA), Amritsar; Punjab Agricultural University teachers Association (PAUTA) Ludhiana; Guru Angad Dev Veterinary Sciences University, GADVASUTA, Ludhiana; Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) Patiala; Govt. College Teachers Association (GCTA) and Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU).

