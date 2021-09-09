Punjab vigilance starts probe into 65 lakh fraud at Moga cooperative society

Moga Punjab vigilance bureau has started a probe into embezzlement and misuse of over ₹65 lakh at The Daudhar Multi-purpose Cooperative Agriculture Service Society from 2021-2018. Pardeep Singh, former assistant secretary-cum-cashier of the society, has accused government employees of perpetuating the crime of embezzlement and misuse of loan amount in the name of the dead members and NRIs.

“The society has 1,500 members; of these, 25 members had died without repayment of loan; another 15 fled abroad without repaying the loan of ₹43 lakh. Later, their family members had repaid their loans. A few employees, however, did not deposit the amount into the account of the society, thereby embezzling the money,” Pardeep’s complaint reads.

Pardeep has also handed over documents proving this embezzlement to the vigilance.

He adds, “Under the rules governing a cooperative society, membership terminates on death or going abroad. A few employees took undue advantage of this clause, as loanees were not there to object it. All the wrongdoing took place between 2002 and 2018. These employees also embezzled fertilizers worth over ₹23 lakh. As soon as I lodged a complaint, some of these employees have started returning the money to the society.”

Pardeep alleged that the management of the society re-employed two such employees, accused of corruption, in 2018 and 2019 on contract, without the approval of the department.

Sources added that the society did not act against an employee accused of involvement in embezzlement of fertilisers, even after a direction from the assistant registrar. HT has a copy of these directions.

DSP Kewal Karishan of vigilance bureau said, “The probe has been registered at the head office of the bureau. We are investigating the matter on the head office’s direction and have already recorded the statement of complainant.”