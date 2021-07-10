Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjabi University students protest against fee hike

Besides roll back of the 10% fee hike, students want the varsity to roll back its decision to ask for Parent Teacher Association (PTA) funds from students; to shutdown courses with less than 50% students enrolment and to lower rates charged for mark-sheets etc and GST charges
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 10, 2021 12:02 AM IST
The protestors gathered outside the vice-chancellor’s officer and burnt the effigy of varsity authorities, and raised slogans. (HT File Photo)

Patiala Punjabi University student unions protested the management’s decision to increase course fee by 10%. The protestors gathered outside the vice-chancellor’s officer and burnt the effigy of varsity authorities, and raised slogans.

Varinder Singh of All-India Student Federation said students enrolled in the varsity’s constituent colleges, neighbourhood campuses, regional centres and campus will bear brunt of increasing fee structure.

He said the varsity should immediately roll back its decision as in the times of financial crisis due to Covid-19, the revised fee amount would put extra financial burden on the students and their parents.

Among other demands, the students want the varsity to roll back its decision to ask for Parent Teacher Association (PTA) funds from students; to shutdown courses with less than 50% students enrolment and to lower rates charged for mark-sheets etc and GST charges.

