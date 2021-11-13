Punjabi University wants speedier probe into May fake billing scam

Patiala Punjabi University has written to the district police, seeking speedier investigation into a ₹6 lakh fake billing scam that had come to light in May this year. The cash-strapped university’s internal audit department and finance wing had red-flagged five bills.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On checking, the stamp and signatures of the department head were found to be forged and the names of research scholars and assistants against whom the bills were raised, turned out to be bogus. The university suspects that eight persons, including two varsity employees, were involved.

Police have already arrested the main accused Nishu Chaudhary, a senior assistant with the university, on September 20 for siphoning money on the names of fake and dummy research scholars since 2016. According to preliminary police inquiry, Nishu had fraudulently and illegally distributed ₹60 lakh.

Varsity vice-chancellor Arvind said, “I have spoken to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for expediting investigation. The varsity’s internal committee report has already been submitted with the police. We want the case to be taken to its logical conclusion.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that it was important to go into the background of the case and identify as to how the nexus flourished for years altogether. “A team of district police met me recently and assured all help in cracking the case,” he added.

Patiala SSP Harcharan Singh Bhullar said a special investigation team (SIT) under an SP-level officer has been formed for investigation into the case. “During investigation, we have zeroed in on the involvement of more individuals. The case has progressed well over the past few days. More arrests will follow soon,” he added.

In August, a case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 465 (for making forged documents), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged), 201 (tampering of evidence) and 381 (theft) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}