Punjab: Mohali clocks record 409 Covid cases in 24 hours

Active cases rise to an all-time high of 3,066 and total cases reach 25,215; Urban areas in the district continue to report the bulk of cases
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Within 26 days of March, the district has recorded a 480% spike in Covid-19 cases, as compared to February. (HT File Photo)

The daily Covid-19 cases in Mohali breached the 400 mark for the first time since the pandemic struck in March last year, with 409 people testing positive for the virus on Friday.

This also pushed the active cases to a record 3,066 and the total to 25,215.

Friday also saw one person losing the battle to the virus, taking the death toll to 419.

Mohali city continued to report the bulk of the cases, with 298 infections cropping up here, followed by 56 in Dhakoli, 22 in Dera Bassi, 16 in Kharar, three in Kurali, and two each in Gharuan and Lalru.

Meanwhile, with 171 patients being discharged, the number of those recovered climbed to 21,730.

480% jump in cases this month

Within 26 days of March, the district has recorded a 480% spike in Covid-19 cases, with 4,873 people testing positive against 840 in February. The deaths have also increased from 20 to 34 – a 70% jump.

Since March 20, the district has reported over 300 cases on five days.

‘Wear masks, maintain distance’

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the entire state was witnessing this surge in cases. “The UK variant of Covid-19 has spread on a large scale, which is a serious concern for us. The urban areas are more affected, while the fatality rate is higher in rural areas. People must maintain social distancing and wear masks to bend the curve,” he said.

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said the UK variant had a high transmission rate and was spreading quite fast among the younger population, putting the elderly and other vulnerable groups at risk.

