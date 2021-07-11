Punjab’s Olympic contingent will do well: Sodhi

Chandigarh Asserting that our preparation for Tokyo Olympics was on a par with global standards, Punjab sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, on Sunday, expressed confidence that the state’s athletes will win at least three-four medals. The games are scheduled from July 23 to August 8 in Japan.

Punjab is sending the second-largest contingent in the country. Extending his wishes to Olympics-bound players in a press note, Rana Sodhi said, “India is sending 117 members, the largest-ever contingent to Olympics, of which 14% players are from Punjab, with Haryana on the top of the list. Our state players will be able to win at least three to four Olympic medals.”

The contingent from Punjab includes Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinderpal Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (hockey captain); Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh and Gurjit Kaur (hockey); Anjum Maudgill and Angad Veer Singh (shooting), Simranjit Kaur (boxing); and Kamalpreet Kaur, Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Gurpreet Singh (athletics).

The minister added that it was after 21 years that a Punjab player was leading the hockey team at the Olympics, with Punjab Police DSP Manpreet Singh, leading the team. “He will also be the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent,” the minister added.