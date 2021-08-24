Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab’s Panchayats seek greater financial powers

Under the present financial rules, panchayats are allowed to use funds of only ₹25,000 on their own for development purposes; they want it raised to ₹1 lakh
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:51 AM IST
The Punjab government is ignored them, claim panchayats (HT file photo)

Panchayats across Punjab are upping the ante against state government over their demand of vesting more financial powers with them. Sarpanchs and panchayat members have started a two-day protest against state government under the panchayat union of the state from Monday.

Gurmeet Singh, state president of the union, said villages were the backbone of any state, but the Punjab government had ignored them.

He added that under the present financial rules, panchayats are allowed to use funds of only 25,000 on their own for development purposes. “For 1 lakh, we need panchayat secretary to sign on the cheque. We want this power ,” he said, adding that the union also wants the government to increase monthly the monthly salary of sarpanches to 25,000 from the present 1,200.

