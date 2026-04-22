Purnea MP sticks to his remarks on ‘women in politics’, BJP leaders slam him

A day after the Bihar State Commission for Women slapped notice to Purnea lawmaker Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav over his disparaging remarks on “women in politics”, the MP on Wednesday questioned the commission’s intent, adding that he would continue to raise issues concerning women and girls. Independent MP Pappu Yadav speaks to the media,in Purnea on Wednesday. (PTI)

“Who are these people who have served me a notice? Who are they with? People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones,” he said on the commission’s notice to him.

“What action did the commission take in connection with the murder of a NEET student in Patna?” he asked and took a jibe at former BJP district president in Purnea, Manoj Kumar Singh, asking that the party must explain why he was removed. He didn’t mention Singh by name. Singh was removed after a purported video of him with a woman was leaked online.

While talking to media persons at his party office in Purnea, he said that he made comments on “women in politics” while deliberating his views on the recent parliamentary bill concerning women’s quota in Parliament and state assemblies and didn’t pass remark against any individual.

Earlier in his media interaction on Monday, Yadav had alleged that “90% of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians.” The video of his comments had gone viral, triggering widespread reactions and a notice from the women’s panel.

Speaking on allegations and notices issued against him, Yadav said, “I have said this on the floor of the House too that 70-80% of the politicians watch porn. So, get everyone checked. If there is porn on my phone, check me too.”

Alleging widespread exploitation in politics, Yadav said, “I had said that male politicians do not let women enter politics without exploiting them. Is that incorrect?” He also cited the case of vulgar songs sung during political campaigns.

While Yadav stood his ground, political reactions condemning his remarks continued to pour in.

Addressing a press conference along with a host of female BJP lawmakers, BJP MLA Maithili Thakur said that his remarks were deeply offensive.

“Women have achieved their place in society through struggle. If anyone casually makes such a derogatory statement targeting a profession, imagine what women and their parents would feel. For a moment, I myself wondered what my parents would think about my safety and security,” she said.

Thakur said if Yadav failed to apologise, it would expose the Opposition’s insensitivity towards women, adding that silence from Congress leaders would amount to complicity.

Former Bihar sports minister Shreyasi Singh said that it reflected not just an individual’s mindset but also his attitude towards women in general.

“Since Yadav’s wife has served as a member of both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, how can he even make such a remark,” she asked.

“What action the Commission took in connection with the murder of a NEET student in Patna,” he asked and took a jibe at BJP president of Purnea (Though he didn’t mention the party) and asked why he was sacked from the post of district party president. Supporting his remarks, he said, “Epstein files have justified my words.”

Raising the issue of the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, he claimed, “Purnea lost its worthy son in casting couch.”

The Bihar State Commission for Women on Tuesday slapped notice to the Purnea lawmaker over his remarks made concerning women leaders and politicians in India while talking to media persons at his party office in Purnea on Monday.

The commission sought a clear reply over his remark within three days of the receipt of the letter.

Taking suo-motu cognizance over his remarks circulating on social media, the commission in its letter to MP on dated April 21 cited the video clip of the MP on social media and demanded an explanation from the MP treating it as most urgent.

The commission while serving the notice to Purnea MP declared the remark highly deplorable and said why not a recommendation is made to the Lok Sabha Speaker to cancel his Lok Sabha membership.

Purnea MP on Monday had said “90 percent of women can’t enter politics without entering the room of the (male) politicians.” The commission declared his statement highly disparaging and added, “This has wounded the self respect and social dignity of women.”

“You asserted that women working in politics gain entry only by sharing a bed with one politician or another which deeply wounds the self respect and social dignity of women,” the letter says and demands an explanation from the MP.

Heavyweight politician and JD-U MLA Anant Singh while reacting over Pappu Yadav’s remarks declared him insane. “He had better ask his spouse how she entered into politics,” Singh quipped.