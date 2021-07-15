Purnea University conducts probe against college principal

Purnea University (PU) has ordered probe against a syndicate member and principal of one of its constituent colleges for allowing students’ organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to unfurl its flag on its foundation day inside college campus recently on July 9.

Vice chancellor (V-C) Prof Rajnath Yadav has constituted a three-member probe team against Prof Anant Prasad Gupta, principal of PU’s Gore Lal Mehta College, Banmankhi.

Soon after ABVP’s foundation day ceremony, several other students’ organizations lodged complaints with PU in this regard, forcing it to order the probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, probe team members are tight-lipped over the progress of investigation. “It is not easy to probe a syndicate member, but we are discharging our duties honestly and the guilty can’t be spared,” one of the members said.

On the other hand, ABVP functionaries described the unfurling of the flag in the college as an old practice. “We have been hoisting ABVP’s flag on its foundation day every year in the college,” PU ABVP president Abhishek Singh said, declaring it a “deep-rooted conspiracy to malign the image of ABVP”.

Recently, anti-corruption watchdog Lokayukta police had revealed serious financial irregularities in PU, raising serious questions over the role of its first V-C Prof Rajesh Singh. The Lokayukta police had found that documents related to expenditure, cash books, utility certificates and other related papers were missing.