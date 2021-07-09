Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Purnia labour superintendent arrested for taking bribe
others

Purnia labour superintendent arrested for taking bribe

Vigilance sleuths on Friday caught a Purnia labour superintendent and one other person while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹55,000 for disposal of a file
By Aditya Nath Jha, Purnia
UPDATED ON JUL 09, 2021 09:37 PM IST
HT Image

Vigilance sleuths on Friday caught a Purnia labour superintendent and one other person while allegedly accepting a bribe of 55,000 for disposal of a file.

The arrest came after a manager of a private furniture company wrote to the vigilance department against labour superintendent Kumar Alok Ranjan in this regard.

The complainant also said he had requested the labour superintendent to pay the money in two instalments, which the latter refused.

On verification, the vigilance department found the allegation to be true and laid a trap to arrest the official and his peon while accepting the bribe in their office.

Deputy superintendent of police, vigilance, Arun Paswan, while confirming the arrest, said “We are taking both of the accused to Patna for further legal action.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mama duck plays hide and seek with ducklings. Video is too cute to miss

Can you count the tigers in these photos tweeted by IAS officer?

This story about apricots bringing neighbours together is making netizens smile

Video of dog bringing cow for sleepover and mom reacting to it is hilarious
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP