Purnia village tense after man killed, houses torched

PURNIA Tension gripped Majhuwa village under Baisi police station of Purnia district where a former village chowkidar was allegedly beaten to death and about a dozen houses belonging to Mahadalit community were set ablaze on Wednesday night, reportedly over a land dispute
By Aditya Nath Jha
UPDATED ON MAY 20, 2021 09:38 PM IST
Though the victims have not filed an FIR so far, reportedly out of fear, the local police, which visited the village, have detained two persons, identified as Mohammad Sakir and Mohammad Ibrahim

The deceased has been identified as Mewa Lal Roy, who was in his 70s.

His sons Sukhdev and Fakira said, “Hundreds of people from three to four nearby villages attacked us at around 11 am on Wednesday when we were sleeping. Later, they set our houses on fire.”

About a dozen villagers, including women and children, sustained injuries. “The injured were later rushed to Baisi primary health centre (PHC),” the police said.

Two fire engines later reached the spot and doused the fire, by when much damage had been done.

“We can’t take any action against them as they are very powerful and have threatened us of dire consequences if we register any complaint with police,” one of the victims said.

Station house officer of Baisi police station, Amit Kumar, said, “We have detained Md Sakir and Md Ibrahim for murder, although no one has lodged an FIR so far.”

Subdivisional officer Amreandra Kumar Pankaj said the incident was a fallout of land dispute.

Meanwhile, a police contingent has been deployed in the village.

