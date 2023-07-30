PWD plans to ‘redesign’ Polytechnic crossing to cut traffic snarls

LUCKNOW In an effort to minimise traffic jams, check accidents, and ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the Lucknow-Ayodhya road, city’s Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to remodel the rotary at the Polytechnic crossing. The PWD will also erect a speed table at the zebra crossing and rumble strips.

As part of PWD’s plan to redesign the Polytechnic crossing, the U-turn behind the police post would be closed and the size of the roundabout (rotary) will be reduced. Also, left turns will be made so that the traffic is not obstructed for the vehicles turning on the crossing. To this end, the PWD has sent a proposal of ₹4.91 crore to the state government.

Sharing further details, Manish Varma, executive engineer, PWD said, “To improve the traffic flow at the Polytechnic crossing, left turn and footpaths will be made. The proposal has been sent to the government for approval. The higher officials of district administration and PWD will inspect the Polytechnic crossing again next week. Subsequently, the budget will be approved.”

He added, “The PWD prepared the proposal on the directives of the government. Due to the heavy traffic load on this road, the government wants to ensure the safety of drivers and vehicles. For this, road signage and marking would be done at the Polytechnic intersection as per the Indian Road Congress (IRC) code. Apart from this, there should be at least 100 feet of road for pedestrians on all sides of the crossing.”

At least a 1.8-metre-wide footpath will be carved out. Along with this, the dilapidated footpath will be repaired. The work of installing bollards is to be performed on the pathway for the pedestrians at the crossing. Besides, roadside drains would be covered.

Additionally, the median cut from Bhoothnath towards the Polytechnic intersection would be closed to ensure the smooth movement of traffic.

