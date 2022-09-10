PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over 2 cr

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:08 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

After failing to clear dues of over 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department (PWD) would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22.

The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect.

The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year.

PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22. “We have sent the order to headquarters in Lucknow. The court has ordered recovery of 2,71,16,198 in favour of a contractor,” he said.

According to departmental sources, the adverse order of commercial court could be attributed to lack of follow up by the department. The contractor was not paid in the last two years following which he moved the court.

