Rabid dog on the loose, Ludhiana MC team on the look out
others

Rabid dog on the loose, Ludhiana MC team on the look out

The rabid dog was rescued from Gill Road nearly 10 days ago and was later found to be diseased; the Ludhiana MC could not find the canine
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 03:19 AM IST
Ludhiana MC veterinary official Dr HS Dalla said it was suspected that the rabid dog had died. (Representative Image/HT File)

Two days after a rabid stray dog bit eight people near the cremation ground near Civil Lines, the veterinary wing of the municipal corporation carried out a search operation in Vivek Nagar, Chander Nagar and Kundanpuri area, but to no avail.

MC veterinary official Dr HS Dalla said it was suspected that the dog had died, as disease-ridden dogs do not live long. “However, we will continue to search for the canine.”

The dog was rescued from Gill Road nearly 10 days ago and was later found to be suffering from rabies. The dog had bitten many people on Gill Road and the surrounding area.

