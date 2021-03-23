Rahul attacks ruling LDF over corruption, jobs crisis in Kerala

Kochi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday intensified his attack on the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, alleging that it was steeped into politics of vendetta, nepotism and corruption and urged the people to give the party a befitting reply in the April 6 assembly elections.

“The government was on the verge of giving fishing rights to an American giant and it was stopped after the Opposition leader raised the issue. Later, the government was forced to scrap the agreement,” said the Wayanad MP, who is on a two-day campaign visit to the poll-bound state.

The Congress, which is part of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, is contesting on 91 seats in elections to the 140-member assembly. Among other UDF allies, the Indian Union Muslim League will be contesting on 27 seats, the Kerala Congress, the splinter group headed by PJ Joseph, will field its candidates for 10 seats, the Revolutionary Socialist Party ( RSP) will for five seats and the Mani C Kappan-led faction for two seats.

Addressing a rally in Kochi, Gandhi also alleged that the youth in Kerala can only dream of employment. “The Government’s primary responsibility is to give jobs to youngsters, not to their own organization and cadres. The LDF government here and the BJP in Delhi have failed miserably on this. If you are a young person in Kerala, a job isn’t a reality but a dream,” he said.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) -led LDF, however, rubbished his allegations. “He makes many such silly comments. He has changed narrative of a national leader,” said senior CPI(M) leader M A Baby.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader interacted with the students of St Theresa’s College and exhorted women to realise their real strength. “I will tell you a secret that men will never tell you, women are much more powerful than men,” said the 50-year-old leader as he helped the students learn a basic lesson in the Japanese martial art form Aikido.

“Society wants to convince you that you are less powerful, but don’t buy it,” he said. He, however, advised women not to misuse their power. “Once you realize that you are powerful, then the tendency to misuse it also comes, it is not right.”

Gandhi has been campaigning extensively in the poll-bound state and interacting one-on-one with local residents. Just weeks ago, he took a swim in the sea with fishermen in the state’s Kollam.