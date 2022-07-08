Railway Board’s member finance asks NCR for timely completion of projects

Railway Board member finance Mohit Sinha visited North Central Railway (NCR) headquarters on Friday.

He held a meeting at NCR headquarters and addressed the general managers and all the principal and chief heads of the departments. He briefed the zonal railway on the flagship projects of the railways dealing with infrastructure development and the need for all units to complete these projects on priority.

Projects such as Gatishakti, Station Development, High-Density corridors, etc, pertaining to the division were discussed during the meeting, informed Shivam Sharma, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of NCR.

While speaking on the occasion, GM NCR Pramod Kumar briefed Sinha about the NCR’s achievements and said we are controlling the expenditure judicially. He also informed that the NCR had adequate funds for major infrastructure projects.

Sinha also reviewed the performance of the Prayagraj Division and interacted with the divisional railway manager and his officers during his visit. He addressed the officers of the division and emphasised that in future, officers must develop professionalism to manage contracts on a large scale.

He stressed the need for officers to continuously upgrade their skills and competence and the need to develop a professional outlook in all aspects of working.

Thereafter, he conducted a review meeting with all accounts officers of NCR and Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE), Prayagraj, in the office of the principal financial advisor, CPRO added.