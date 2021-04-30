Railway engineer booked for molesting woman, duping husband of Rs1.5 lakh

PUNE A railway engineer has been booked by the Pune police on Friday for molesting a woman and duping her husband of ₹1.5 lakh, under the guise of getting him a job in the railway department. The engineer also allegedly used a castiest slur against the couple, for which he has been booked under the Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act.

The couple were employed at the engineer’s house as since 2019, according to the police. Over the years, the man promised the man a job in the railway department and had taken a sum of ₹1.5 lakh.

“ We have got the information about the amount from their complaint. The investigation is going on,” said ACP Chandrakant Sangale of Lashkar division of Pune police.

However, as he allegedly failed to get him a job and failed to return their money, the couple started asking for the money. The man then allegedly pulled the woman inside the house and forced himself onto her, according to her complaint.

The complainant woman is a 27-year-old who lives with her husband in an outhouse in the railway quarters.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act has been registered at Bundgarden police station.

PUNE A railway engineer has been booked by the Pune police on Friday for molesting a woman and duping her husband of ₹1.5 lakh, under the guise of getting him a job in the railway department. The engineer also allegedly used a castiest slur against the couple, for which he has been booked under the Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act. The couple were employed at the engineer’s house as since 2019, according to the police. Over the years, the man promised the man a job in the railway department and had taken a sum of ₹1.5 lakh. “ We have got the information about the amount from their complaint. The investigation is going on,” said ACP Chandrakant Sangale of Lashkar division of Pune police. However, as he allegedly failed to get him a job and failed to return their money, the couple started asking for the money. The man then allegedly pulled the woman inside the house and forced himself onto her, according to her complaint. The complainant woman is a 27-year-old who lives with her husband in an outhouse in the railway quarters. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act has been registered at Bundgarden police station.