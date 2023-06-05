Railway safety commissioner begins probe into Odisha train accident

The commissioner of railway safety, South Eastern Circle, Shailesh Pathak on Monday visited the signal room and the control room of the Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore, where a triple-train accident killed 275 people on Friday, and interrogated the assistant station manager, who was in charge of the station during the accident.

As part of his preliminary probe into the incident, the commissioner also spoke to the locmotive pilot, Gunanidhi Mohanty, and assistant locmotive pilot, Hazari Behera, of the Coromondel Express, which was involved in the accident, officials familiar with the matter in the South Eastern Railway said.

“The preliminary probe is underway. It will take time. The exact cause of accident will be ascertained after the probe is over,” Pathak said after interrogating assistant station master SB Mohanty.

An official on condition of anonymity said, “Both the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot said that the train had moved forward only after receiving the green signal for the main line. He did not pass when the signal was red.”

Both the drivers were critically injured and were admitted to hospitals. “The assistant loco pilot has been scheduled to undergo surgery,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the Balasore government railway police has registered a case against unknown persons under sections 337, 338, 304A and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 153/154/175 of the Railway Act.

A sub-inspector of the police station has lodged a complaint stating that culpability of railway employees has not yet been established.