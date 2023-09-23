Railway technician found dead in Kalyan

Mumbai: A 33-year-old railway technician was found dead inside his quarters in Kalyan on Friday.

The deceased, Vinod Omprakash Meena, worked in the Kalyan Loco Shed Department. According to the police, one of his family members came to meet Meena and knocked on the door, however, he did not respond.

“With the help of Meena’s neighbours, the relative broke the door which was locked from the inside. They saw Meena lying dead in the room,” Mahendra Deshmukh, senior inspector, Kolsewadi police station said. “We reached the spot and sent the body to Rukmani Bai Hospital for further medical procedures where a post-mortem was conducted.”

He added that the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

“An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered in the matter. Further investigations are underway,” Deshmukh said.

