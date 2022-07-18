Railways to launch ‘Azadi Ki Railgadi aur Station’ on July 18

Indian Railways would be launching ‘Azadi Ki Railgadi aur Station’ programme across all the zones, including North Central Railways (NCR), of the country on Monday. At the central level, chairman, Railway Board will be inaugurating the event while at NCR, general manager will inaugurate an exhibition at Prayagraj Junction.

“All across the country, 75 railway stations have been nominated for the one-week event. At NCR, four stations have been identified for the exhibition wherein information regarding unsung heroes of the freedom struggle associated with Prayagraj would be displayed at the junction,” said chief public relation officer (CPRO), NCR, Shivam Sharma.

In the same sequence, the Prayagraj division of NCR commemorated 38 years of Prayagraj Express (12417) at Prayagraj Junction under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. It saw railway staff and members of Prayagraj Express fan club celebrating the birthday of the popular train of the city which runs between Prayagraj and New Delhi late Saturday night.

In the current financial year (April to June 2022), this train has been used by 1.5 lakh passengers. This train is one of the first trains in the country to run with 24 coaches and was once the longest train in India, informed officials.

The highlight of the event was the inauguration of the use of hand held terminals (HHT) which were distributed to TTEs of Prayagraj Express. HHT were distributed to the ticket checking staff and made functional. Through this, now wait listed (WL) tickets can be cleared while on-board the train. Also, from now on manual charting will be done away with and TTEs will be carrying these devices in place of the chart and as such the process will become paperless.

HHT facility has also been started in Taj Express and Shramshakti Express besides Prayagraj Express. On Sunday morning, TTE staff members on train number 14211 Agra-Delhi Intercity Express too were provided with HHTs at Agra Cantonment station. A total of 1,018 HHTs have been provided for various trains of NCR including 488 in Prayagraj division, 386 in Jhansi division and 144 in Agra division, said CPRO.

