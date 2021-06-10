Rain brings respite in Lko, water-logging and power cuts too

The morning rain brought power cuts and water-logging in several areas of the state capital, on Thursday. Areas around Kashmiri Mohalla, Chaupatian, Balaganj, Mari Mata Mandir, Kishore Vihar, Monarch city, Ghasiyari Mandi, low-lying areas of Chowk and Thakurganj witnessed water-logging.

On the complaint of one Barkha Mehta, mayor Sanyukta Bhatia reached the former’s house in Mahanagar, where she directed city engineer Manish Awasthi to install a pump to clear water from the area. The mayor visited other areas around the city and took stock of the water-logging situation.

The mayor said, “We have sent teams immediately from where complaints of water-logging were received. All the water-logging was cleared within three hours.”

Meanwhile power supply was hit in areas of Alambagh, Bara Barha, Sujanpura, Tehripulia, Patel Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Mawaiyya, parts of Gomti Nagar extension, Indira Nagar following the rain. Power supply was restored after four hours in these parts due to local faults.

Madhukar Varma, chief engineer, LESA, said, “The staff repaired all the local faults as soon as the rain stopped. At a few places where branches of trees fell on the lines, they took time to rectify the fault.”