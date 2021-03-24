Rain flattens crop in parts of Haryana, no major impact: Experts

Light to moderate rain accompanied by high-velocity winds witnessed in the past two days have left the crop flattened in parts Haryana, leaving the farmers worried ahead of the harvesting season, which is beginning next month.

As per of the meteorological department, widespread rain and wind were reported in most parts of Haryana in the last 48 hours and more rain is expected in the next 24 hours.

According to farmers, the untimely rain, accompanied by strong winds, have flattened the standing crops in several parts of Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Karnal districts.

Farmers said that crops have been flattened and this will lead to fall in the yield, especially in the early varieties, as it is most of the crop is in milking stage and rain will affect growth of the grain.

Karam Chand, deputy director of the Haryana agriculture department (Kaithal), said, “There are reports that rain and wind have flattened crops in several areas. Crops under irrigation were more affected.”

However, officials of the district agriculture department in Karnal said that as of now there are no reports of crop loss as light rain was reported in parts of the district.

With the department of agricultural meteorology, Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, predicted more rains in next 24 hours.

Agriculture experts have advised farmers to avoid irrigation till the weather returns to normal.

Meanwhile, wheat crop in few pockets of Rohtak, Bhiwani, Dadri and Hisar got flattened due to rain and high-velocity winds.

Dayanand Punia, a farmer from Bhiwani’s Matani village, said that flattening of crop has taken place in few pockets in district.

“Gusty winds and rain are not good at this stage. It could lead to crop loss. As per farmers’ assessment, around 30% wheat crop has been damaged due to gusty winds and more damage occurred in Loharu area where hailstorm also lashed. Government should initiate crop loss assessment survey at the earliest,” Punia added.

Sanjay Dangi, a resident of Madina village in Rohtak, said that wheat crop on three acre of his land suffered 25% loss due to rainfall and gusty winds.

“Flattening will certainly lead to loss of yield,” he added.

Agriculture experts said that if rainfall continues for more days, it can cause delay in wheat crop harvesting.

“Rain is not good for the mustard crop as well because harvesting is underway and rain at this stage could delay thrashing due to moisture,” experts added.