Rain likely in Gurugram over weekend, cold wave to continue: IMD

The city may witness light rain at isolated places over the weekend as an impact of western disturbances in the Himalayan region, the India Meteorological Department predicted on Monday, adding that cold wave conditions will continue on Tuesday.

A weather bulletin issued on Monday by the Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, a regional centre of IMD, said that two western disturbances will occur in quick succession, first from December 22 and second from December 24, and are very likely to affect northwest India.

“Due to the western disturbances, there is probability of rain in the plains at isolated places during the weekend. Dense fog is predicted from December 23-26 in the south Haryana region which includes Gurugram and Faridabad as there will be high moisture content in the air due to the western disturbances. For the next 48 hours, there would be no large change in the minimum temperatures, but a gradual rise by three to five degrees Celsius is expected thereafter as winds would be easterly, which are usually warmer,” said Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre Chandigarh.

A western disturbance is a wind originating over the Mediterranean region, which carries moisture in the form of rainfall or snowfall, while travelling up to northern regions.

According to IMD, on Monday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 21.4°C, which was one degree below normal. The minimum temperature in the city was 7°C, which is normal for this time of the season.

The cold wave conditions will continue for another 24 hours, IMD said, adding that ground frost conditions in the morning hours in isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab and Haryana during the next two days.

According to the officials, cold wave conditions happen when minimum temperature is either 10 degrees or below or when the difference between the normal range of minimum temperature and the actual recorded temperature is 4°C.

According to the weekly forecast of IMD, the minimum temperature over the next two days will remain around 8°C and is likely increase up to 12°C by December 26. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to increase to 25°C by December 25, but on December 26, the maximum temperature may drop and will be around 20°C, the IMD said.