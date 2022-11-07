Rain, snowfall force closure of Srinagar-Leh highway

Heavy rain and snowfall have forced the closure of the Srinagar-Leh highway while traffic has been disrupted along the lifeline Srinagar-Jammu road due to shooting stones.

Jammu & Kashmir was expected to get snowfall and rain until Friday. The ski resort of Gulmarg and Machil in Kupwara received overnight snowfall while it rained the whole night elsewhere in Kashmir.

Sonam Lotus, a meteorologist, said more precipitation was expected as the day progresses. “No large change expected on Monday,” he said. On Tuesday, it will be generally cloudy with light snow expected in the higher reaches. “From November 9-11, we expect widespread rain and snowfall over higher reaches.”

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the weather is expected to improve from November 11 onwards and added there may be to temporary disruption of surface transportation.

“Travellers on major passes are advised to carry sufficient food items, warm shoes, clothes, etc with them as road conditions remain uncertain during inclement weather.” IMD said a fresh western disturbance hit the region on Saturday evening.