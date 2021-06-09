Rains wreak havoc: 35,000 citizens from 103 villages shifted in Raigad

Owing to the heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in the Raigad district, the administration has shifted 35,000 villagers from around 103 landslide-prone villages to safety.

Raigad district collector Nidhi Choudhari said, “The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the district of Raigad till June 11 and since Raigad district has many landslide-prone villages, we are shifting the villagers to safety.”

Choudhari said the earlier red alert from India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Raigad was for June 11 and 12, and the heavy rains on June 9 were unexpected, which affected many people in the district. “The people were recently shifted during Cyclone Tauktae and now again are being shifted due to heavy rains. Hence, many are unwilling to cooperate,” Choudhari added.

While some are relocating to their relative’s houses, others are being shifted by the administration. Of the 103 villages, nine come under the Class 1 category, which is highly prone to the landslide.

“Villages in Mhasla, Khalapur, Karjat and Mahad taluka come under Class 1. I have spoken to the sub-divisional officers of those talukas, who have confirmed that all the precautionary actions are being taken,” Choudhari said.

Around 11 villages come under Class 2, and 83 villages come under the Class 3 category. From the Class 3 category, residents living on the edge are being relocated. A total of around 4,000 population comprises of Class 1 and 2 categories.

The maximum landslide-prone villages are in Mahad taluka which has 49 such villages in all three categories, followed by 15 in Poladpur, 13 in Roha, six in Mhasla, five in Mangaon, three each in Panvel, Khalapur, Karjat and Sudhagad, two in Shrivardhan and one in Tala.

Till now Raigad administration has evacuated1139 citizens from landslide-prone urban areas along with 111 citizens and 15 families (excluding 111 citizens) from dilapidated buildings.