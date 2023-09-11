Rain-triggered wall collapse kills 55-yr-old woman in Rahimabad

LUCKNOW A 55-year-old woman lost her life on Monday as a semi-constructed wall collapsed during heavy rainfall in Belwa village, within the jurisdiction of the Rahimabad police station.

Representative pic (PTI)

Shanti Devi, 55, was asleep on the ground floor of her residence when the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday. Virendra Vikram, ACP of Malihabad, reported that the incident transpired around 4 am during a severe rainstorm.

Ravindra Kumar, Shanti’s husband and a labourer by profession, recounted the harrowing event to the Rahimabad police. He said, “At 4 o’clock in the morning, the rain and thunderstorm were at their peak. The semi-constructed wall of our house suddenly gave way, trapping Shanti under the debris, ultimately leading to her tragic demise.”

Shanti Devi is survived by her husband, Ravindra Kumar, who is also a daily wage labourer, and their five children, who, like their parents, are engaged in daily labour.

