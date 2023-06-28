Raipur police issue advisory against advertisement of betting, gambling in media

The Raipur Police have issued an advisory asking newspapers, TV channels, advertisement agencies and web portals to refrain from showing or publishing ‘advertisements related to gambling and betting platforms’, an official said on Wednesday. (Representative Photo)

Raipur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal issued the advisory on Tuesday based on the newly formulated Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act-2022 in March this year, to prohibit betting and gambling, including those played online, keeping in view the socio-economic security of each and every citizen.

The advisory said the state government has enacted legislation to curb the trend of illegal money-making by indulging in gambling and betting.

“According to Section 10 of the Act, all games of gambling, where there is a predominance of chance over skill, advertisement of all the said games in electronic/print media will be prohibited,” it says.

Additionally, “Whoever violates the provision of Section 10 shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and fine which may extend to ₹50,000.”

“In view of the above-mentioned Section 10 and 11 of the Act, any advertisement through which sports are promoted by publication in electronic and print media is a punishable offence. Therefore, such advertisements should not be broadcasted or circulated through any medium,” the advisory from the police further reads.

It is also to “prevent social evil emerging in the form of gambling and online betting/gambling,” the advisory said.

According to the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act, 2022, passed by the Assembly in March, whoever is found playing, aiding or abetting gambling in public places shall be liable to imprisonment for any term of upto six months or a fine of not less than Rs.3,000 but not exceeding Rs.10,000, or with both.

It also states that whoever, being the owner or occupier, or having the use of any house, room, tent or place or online platform within the limits to which this Act applies, opens, keeps or uses the same as a gambling house shall be liable to imprisonment not less than six months but not exceeding three years and fine upto Rs.50,000 for the first time offence.

For the subsequent offences, such offender will face imprisonment not less than two years but not exceeding five years and a penalty of up to Rs.1 lakh.

Whoever is found playing or aiding or abetting gambling online shall be punished with imprisonment not less than one year but not exceeding three years and a fine not less than 50,000 but not exceeding ₹5 lakh for the first-time offence, the Act further states.