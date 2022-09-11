Raising awareness on tuskers, world citizens unite to walk 30 miles with Laxmi

Laxmi, an elephant rescued from a life of begging in 2013, is the mascot for the ‘30-Mile Walk Challenge’, a global effort to raise awareness about Asian elephants in India. The challenge, a brainchild of Wildlife SOS, India, got underway on September 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It was inspired by Laxmi. The young pachyderm was fed sweets and fried foods during her captivity which led to an adverse amount of weight gain. Laxmi was placed under long-term care at the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre in Mathura, fed a nutritious diet and taken on regular walks. Living a safer and healthier life with her elephant companions, Laxmi is thus the face of the campaign,” stated Arnita Shandilya, the spokesperson for Wildlife SOS at Mathura which is jointly run by the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department.

People around the world have joined her and will try to match her effort, through the ‘30-Mile Walk Challenge’, and to help elephants in India. The challenge is run through a Facebook page especially created by Wildlife SOS for interaction worldwide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some 4,000 members of the page, in all parts of the world, are trying to match Laxmi’s target of 30 miles in September, for rescued Asian elephants receiving medical treatment and care at Wildlife SOS. Members have also created individual fund-raiser pages to contribute towards the care of elephants. According to statistics displayed on the page, $20,121 ( ₹16,04,084.35) had been collected as of Thursday evening.

As Nikki Sharp, executive director of Wildlife SOS, USA said, “Laxmi is doing the 30-mile walk challenge to raise money to help her elephant friends. She is the ideal elephant to lead a team because, like many of us, she is not fond of exercise. She might even consider a leisurely walk an extreme sport. Therefore, many feel inspired to virtually walk with her. Along with raising funds to help elephants, our hope is this challenge will also increase awareness on the plight of India’s elephants.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A visit to the Facebook page gives an adequate estimation of the kind of effort being put in by group members to log miles and raise funds.

Umpteen screen grabs of Fitbit-type gadgets, route maps – with miles covered, photographs of couples out trekking, parents with children out walking, children in strollers, and the like, dot the page.

Amber High of Bloomington, Illinois, posted on Thursday evening, “Three miles down this morning,” along with a screenshot of her phone recording activity.

Bayly Bowron of Clearwater, Florida, posted “Day 8: 1 mile walk + .5 mile run today!” accompanied by a photograph of her sweating it out on the treadmill.

Susan Conti of Washington, DC, wrote, “3.1 miles today for the elephants. 12 miles all together since Sep. 1st. Raised $267 so far out of my $350 fundraising goal. More miles to go for Wildlife SOS.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not to be left behind, some ‘pet parents’ also took their pets out for a run with them.

Belle Maria of Las Vegas, Nevada, posted on Wednesday, “Cooper and I did another 3 miles today for a total of 6 miles so far this month!!!” The post was accompanied by a photograph of Cooper, posing for the camera.

Meanwhile, Wildlife SOS, also posts updates on Laxmi’s daily miles covered. On September 4 it posted, “Day 4: Laxmi did .9 miles today. She doesn’t have a fitbit to measure her distance but her caregiver is keeping track! Slow and steady seems to be her motto”.

The Mathura-based charity provides medical treatment and care to elephants rescued from tourism, begging and entertainment, and works actively to protect the remaining elephants of India in the wild.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the wild, elephants are constantly walking in search of food or water. Wildlife SOS aims to create an environment as close to an elephant’s natural habitat. Thus, walks are an integral part of the care provided to the resident elephants at the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre in Mathura.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS said, “It is inspiring to see people from all around the world take time out to embark on a walk to support India’s elephants. India is the last stronghold of the Asian elephant and we all must unite to ensure this magnificent animal is protected.”

Geeta Seshamani, co-founder and secretary of Wildlife SOS said, “We are grateful to all those who are participating in the 30-Mile Walk Challenge. Through this noble mission, we can raise awareness about the plight of these gentle giants and ensure the elephants at Wildlife SOS continue to receive the care they deserve.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}