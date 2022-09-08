Raj Mahal docks near Varanasi: Seven days on water amidst five-star luxury

The annual cruise of the Assam-Bengal Cruise Navigation company – from Patna to Ram Nagar (on the outskirts of ancient Varanasi) – docked on Wednesday.

The cruise ship, Raj Mahal, completed its journey of 1,390 km in seven days, and carried as passengers 13 Britons, three Germans and two Indians. The ticket is priced at around $200 ( ₹16,000) a day.

Officials operating the cruise said that the tourists will leave for Delhi by air after staying in Varanasi for a week. On anonymity, a senior official of the Assam-Bengal Cruise Navigation company said that a cruise aboard the Raj Mahal is one of the most awaited cruises. “People are crazy about the cruise and book tickets online,” he said.

While highlighting the features of Raj Mahal, he said the 50m-long ship is packed with 5-star facilities and is powered by three engines. The ship’s extra-shallow draught and a lower profile than conventional design, allow her to cruise further upstream than any competitor.

“It has 22 cabins, 14 spacious twin/double cabins on the upper deck, 4 twin/double cabins on the main deck and 4 single cabins. The decor is stylish and fresh with touches of colonial elegance, brought to life by traditional Indian-inspired designs of hand block-printed cotton fabrics. All cabins on the Raj Mahal have French balconies. It also has a comfortable saloon and bar, dining room and a vast canopied sundeck, while a small spa onboard offers a wide range of treatments. All cabins and public rooms on our ships are air-conditioned,” he said.

“Food on board is a mix of Assamese (milder than most Indian cuisine) and Continental cuisine. Wines, beer and spirits are available,” the official added.

“It was a delightful experience being here in Varanasi via the cruise. It was my dream to explore the waterways other than airways and railways,” a passenger said.

Priti Srivastava, deputy director, tourism, said other than the Raj Mahal, the city has its own cruises also. Currently, there are two cruises and two Ro-Ro boats that are operational in Varanasi.