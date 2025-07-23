Rajasthan: Govt school teacher detained in Jaisalmer for molesting Class 6 girls

Barmer: A 50-year-old government school teacher was detained on Wednesday for allegedly molesting his female students in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, police said. The incident came to light after parents and locals from the village gathered at the school and demanded the immediate removal of the teacher. (Representative photo)

The incident came to light after parents and locals from the village gathered at the school and demanded the immediate removal of the teacher. Family members of three Class 6 girls also filed formal complaints at the Khuhdi police station, accusing the teacher of inappropriate behavior with the minors.

“We received complaints of molestation involving three to four Class 6 girls. We reached the school, where families and villagers submitted written complaints against the teacher. He has been detained for questioning, and the investigation is underway,” assistant sub-inspector Tulchha Ram of Khuhdi police station said.

Statements of the students and school staff are being recorded. Meanwhile, the education department has constituted a three-member committee led by additional chief block education officer (ACBEO) Ramesh Dutt to conduct an internal inquiry.

“We immediately visited the school upon receiving the complaint. We are thoroughly examining all aspects of the case. Further action will be taken based on the findings of both the departmental inquiry and the police investigation,” Dutt said.