Rajasthan HC seeks suggestions to maintain ecological balance in sanctuary

The Rajasthan high court, emphasising the need to maintain an environmental and sustainable ecological balance in the Tal Chhapar Sanctuary, called for suggestions from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Wildlife Division) and the Central Zoo Authority regarding the translocation of blackbucks. The court pointed out the uncontrolled population growth of herbivorous animals in the grassland, where natural predators are absent, leading to overcrowding issues and concerns about the animals’ well-being.

Tal Chhapar Sanctuary has blackbuck population of around 4,000, far exceeding its capacity of 800-1,000 blackbucks. (HT Photo)

During a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Vinit Kumar Mathur, issued several directives to both the Central and State Governments.

“A presentation on the Tal Chhapar Blackbuck Sanctuary revealed the challenges and ongoing efforts to maintain it. The sanctuary, covering 7.2 square kilometers, currently houses an excessive blackbuck population of around 4,000, far exceeding its capacity of 800-1,000 blackbucks. In response, a proposal was made to transfer 5.9052 hectares of Forest Department land in Jaswantgarh, approved by the District Collector, Churu. An additional 225-hectare area was also transferred to the Forest Department for potential wetland development,” the bench said.

“Efforts are underway to transform Jaswantgarh into a suitable grassland for blackbucks. This transformation is expected to take approximately two years. The Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (Wildlife Division) granted permission on July 17, 2023, to transport and relocate 100 blackbucks from Tal Chhapar to another Forest and protected area in Rajasthan. Collaboration with wildlife experts is essential to ensure the well-being of these sensitive animals,” the court noted.

The court considered the allocation of land near the sanctuary previously used for salt mining. After the salt mines were found to be no longer economically viable, a proposal was made to transfer the land to the Forest Department for the expansion of Tal Chhapar Sanctuary’s grassland. The Department of Industries was directed to evaluate and make a decision on this proposal within four weeks.

Regarding the 225-hectare area in Jaswantgarh earmarked for potential wetland development, concerns were raised about the discharge of wastewater and sewage from Sujangarh and Jaswantgarh into the surrounding water bodies. The court emphasized the need to cease this discharge and conserve the area by establishing Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) for both towns/villages. The State of Rajasthan was instructed to formulate a proposal and establish these STPs within a specified timeframe.

To maintain an environmental and sustainable ecological balance, the court recognized the importance of controlling the herbivorous animal population in the grasslands, as natural predators are absent. Shifting these animals from one area to another was suggested, but it was acknowledged that this process is challenging and could result in casualties. Therefore, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Wildlife Division) and the Central Zoo Authority were tasked with providing recommendations in this regard.

The court addressed the issue of funding for the development of Tal Chappar Sanctuary, Jaswantgarh, and related project expenses. Delays in project completion had occurred due to a lack of funds. The State Government was directed to consider the formation of a consolidated fund for these expenses and make a decision within six weeks.

The court noted that the process to declare Tal Chappar Sanctuary as an eco-sensitive zone had been initiated but not yet finalized. The relevant department/authority was urged to expedite this process and secure the necessary approvals within eight weeks.

