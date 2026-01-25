Rajasthan: Two killed, two injured as speeding car rams tea stall in Udaipur

Udaipur: Two people were killed and two others were injured on Sunday morning after a speeding car rammed into a roadside tea stall near the Ambamata police station in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, police said. The incident occurred around 7 am near a Bank of Baroda branch, about 150 metres from the Ambamata police station. (Representative photo)

According to police officers, the car first collided with the tea stall with great force, throwing it nearly 20 feet away, and then hit four people who were standing nearby. “The car reportedly went about 150 metres ahead before overturning. The driver fled the spot immediately after the accident,” an officer said.

Police said that Abdul Majeed (70), a resident of Chhipa Colony, died on the spot, while Mohammad Imran (35) died during treatment at the hospital. Two others injured in the accident are undergoing treatment.

Ambamata police station Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Soni said that the car was at a very high speed. “The driver abandoned the vehicle. We are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to identify and arrest the accused at the earliest,” he said.

Following the accident, locals protested by blocking the road around 9 am, demanding the immediate arrest of the absconding driver. Police later cleared the jam after assuring the protesters of prompt action.