Rajasthan: Woman, three children found dead in Balotra water tank; suicide suspected

Barmer: A 32-year-old woman and her three minor children were found dead in a water tank in Rajasthan’s Balotra late Wednesday night, with police suspecting death by suicide.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the case is a suicide, though the exact reasons behind the extreme step are still under investigation. She ended her life along with her three children by jumping into a water tank ,” an officer said.

Circle Officer Neeraj Sharma said the woman, along with her mother-in-law, great-grandmother-in-law, and three children, had come to stay with her family ten days ago to help with the harvesting work. Her father-in-law works in a factory in Balotra, while her husband has been running a medical shop in Bengaluru for the past five months.

Also Read: Faridabad property dealer dies by suicide, blames partners for ₹8 crore fraud

After all the family members went to sleep on Wednesday night, the woman reportedly took her three children and allegedly jumped into the tank round 11:30 pm. The next morning, mother-in-law while searching for them found the bodies in the tank around 7.30 am. She informed the villagers and the police.

Siwana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Neeraj Sharma and Jasol police went to the spot. “With the help of the civil defence team and villagers, all four bodies were retrieved and sent to the hospital for postmortem. The police have informed her husband,” an officer said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290