    Faridabad property dealer dies by suicide, blames partners for ₹8 crore fraud

    Published on: Oct 20, 2025 3:48 AM IST
    By Abhishek Bhatia
    The autopsy confirmed death due to excessive bleeding from the fall; police recovered a detailed note accusing associates of misappropriating property funds. (Getty Images)
    Police said the 45-year-old from Ballabhgarh posted a suicide note on Facebook accusing 12 business partners of cheating him before jumping from a Sector 143 tower.

    A 45-year-old man died by suicide after allegedly jumping from the 14th floor of a residential building in a Sector 143 society in Faridabad’s Sikri village on Saturday morning, police said. A suicide note was recovered from the spot on Sunday.

    According to a senior officer at Sector 58 police station, the deceased, a property dealer and resident of Chawla Colony in Ballabhgarh, accused his business partners of embezzling 8 crore. “We received a complaint from his son, who said he tried to reach out to his father multiple times before he committed suicide,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

    Investigators said the man had posted the suicide note on Facebook, alerting his family. “In his note, the deceased accused many of his colleagues of not paying him his due money,” the officer added. The note reportedly mentioned a general power of attorney (GPA) made for about four kanals of land near Sikri village, which was later sold for 1.25 crore, but the amount was allegedly never returned to him. The deceased also accused another associate of withholding 20 lakh deposited in his account.

    “Based on the son’s complaint, we have registered an FIR under sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) against 12 individuals, including those named in the note,” said Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad Police.

    Police said no arrests have been made yet. The body was sent for autopsy at BK Hospital, and doctors confirmed that the man died from excessive bleeding after sustaining critical injuries.

