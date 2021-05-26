Home / Cities / Others / Rajindra hospital docs save black fungus patient’s eye
others

Rajindra hospital docs save black fungus patient’s eye

The surgery was carried out by a team from the ENT department, led by Dr Sanjeev Bhagat, Dr Dinesh Kumar Sharma and Dr Vishav Yadav.
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Early diagnosis and early surgical intervention is required to prevent the spread of fungus to vital organs, say doctors. (Representational image) (HT PHOTO)

Doctors at the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala performed an advanced endoscopic procedure to preserve the eyes of a patient suffering from black fungus after recovery from Covid-19.

The infection had spread to the eye orbit, putting the vision of the patient at risk.

The doctors cleared the infection through an advanced endoscopic process and successfully preserved the patient’s eye. The surgery was carried out by a team from the ENT department, led by Dr Sanjeev Bhagat, Dr Dinesh Kumar Sharma and Dr Vishav Yadav.

Professor and head of the ENT department, Dr Sanjeev Bhagat said, “Early diagnosis and early surgical intervention is required to prevent the spread of fungus to vital organs.”

Dr Rajan Singla, director-principal, Government Medical College, Patiala, said, “At present, there are five patients of mucormycosis (fungal infection) under treatment at the institute. This is the first such case in which debridement has been done. A panel of experts is keeping a watch on other patients.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP