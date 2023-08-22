Rajinikanth lauded improved law & order in U.P. during meet with Kunda MLA

LUCKNOW Actor Rajinikanth commended the improvement in law and order in Uttar Pradesh and the initiatives taken by the state government to enhance women’s security during his meeting with Jansatta Dal Loktantrik chief and Kunda MLA, Raghuraj Pratap Singh (popularly known as Raja Bhaiya).

Have always admired Thalaiva’s versatile prowess & his simplicity, said MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fondly referred to as ‘Thalaiva’ by his fans, Rajinikanth arrived in Lucknow on Friday to promote his recent movie “Jailer,” which was released on August 10. On Sunday, following his return from Ayodhya, Rajinikanth met with Singh at his residence named ‘Ramayana,’ situated in the Cantonment area of the city.

Detailing the interaction with the superstar, the Kunda MLA said, “It was a delightful surprise when I received a call expressing Rajinikanth’s interest in meeting me. I was at my residence in Pratapgarh district when the call came through. Although I hadn’t met Rajinikanth before, I had always admired his versatile acting prowess, widespread popularity, and down-to-earth nature. Without hesitation, I drove to Lucknow to meet him. I was informed that Rajinikanth would visit my residence for our meeting.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A scion of the Bhadri estate, Singh went on to say that, in addition to discussing the measures undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh government to enhance law and order, they also engaged in conversations about spiritualism and religion. Rajinikanth also recounted his visits to the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand. “Both of us are followers of Mahaavatar Babaji, a proponent of Kriya Yoga. Hosting the superstar of Indian cinema was truly an honour and privilege,” remarked Singh.

Further elaborating, Singh stated, “I presented him with Gangajal collected from Gomukh, vibhuti (sacred ash) from the Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, and ‘Rashmirathi,’ a Hindi epic written by the poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth extended an invitation for me to visit Chennai.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, Rajinikanth also held discussions with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON