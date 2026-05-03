Rajnath Singh to inaugurate defence tech event on Monday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the three-day North Tech Symposium-2026, themed ‘Defence Triveni Sangam’, to be held in Prayagraj from May 4 to May 6. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh will attend as special guests.

Preparations for the proposed cultural event underway at Arail Ghat in Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

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Rajnath Singh is scheduled to arrive in Prayagraj on Sunday.

Organised by the Directorate of Public Relations under the Ministry of Defence, the symposium aims to highlight advanced military technologies, innovations in defence manufacturing, and the operational capabilities of armed forces in challenging environments. The event is expected to bring together defence experts, policymakers, and industry stakeholders.

Ahead of the Defence Minister’s visit and the event, security has been tightened. Authorities have declared the Arail area a “no-drone fly zone” due to a pre-event cultural programme scheduled on Sunday evening at Arail Ghat.

The entire Yamuna bank road has been turned into a high-security zone, with vehicular movement restricted and shops closed. Security forces, including Army personnel and police units, have been deployed along key routes from the airport to Arail Ghat, effectively turning the stretch into a fortified corridor.

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{{^usCountry}} Several buildings along the riverfront have also been secured, while army personnel are conducting boat patrols in the Sangam area to ensure complete surveillance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several buildings along the riverfront have also been secured, while army personnel are conducting boat patrols in the Sangam area to ensure complete surveillance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has assigned responsibilities to nine senior officers and 21 supporting officers to ensure smooth conduct of the programme. Additional district magistrate (City) Satyam Mishra has been appointed as the overall nodal officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has assigned responsibilities to nine senior officers and 21 supporting officers to ensure smooth conduct of the programme. Additional district magistrate (City) Satyam Mishra has been appointed as the overall nodal officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rajnath Singh is scheduled to arrive at Bamhrauli Air Force Station around 5:15 pm on Sunday and will depart from Prayagraj on Monday at 11:45 am. Separate teams have been deployed for security, protocol management, and traffic regulation at key locations, including the airport, MES-IB Cantt, and the Circuit House. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajnath Singh is scheduled to arrive at Bamhrauli Air Force Station around 5:15 pm on Sunday and will depart from Prayagraj on Monday at 11:45 am. Separate teams have been deployed for security, protocol management, and traffic regulation at key locations, including the airport, MES-IB Cantt, and the Circuit House. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Key administrative responsibilities include supervision of Arail Ghat arrangements by SDM (Soraon) Tapan Mishra, while city magistrate Vinod Kumar Singh will oversee venue and safe house security. Route management has been assigned to SDM (Sadar) Abhishek Kumar Singh and PDDRA Bhupendra Kumar Singh. Five designated safe houses have also been established for the visit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Key administrative responsibilities include supervision of Arail Ghat arrangements by SDM (Soraon) Tapan Mishra, while city magistrate Vinod Kumar Singh will oversee venue and safe house security. Route management has been assigned to SDM (Sadar) Abhishek Kumar Singh and PDDRA Bhupendra Kumar Singh. Five designated safe houses have also been established for the visit. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials have instructed that all deployed personnel must reach their assigned locations at least two hours before the scheduled events.

The Arail Ghat area has been under army supervision for several days as preparations continue for the cultural programme. A grand stage has been set up, and the riverfront has been decorated with Tricolour lighting and illuminated installations. While public access was initially allowed during preparations, entry to the ghat was restricted from Saturday afternoon.

Senior police officers, including DCPs and ACPs, conducted joint inspections with army officials to review security arrangements. Surveillance has been intensified across all key locations.

The North Tech Symposium-2026 is expected to serve as a major platform showcasing India’s evolving defence ecosystem and technological advancement, reinforcing the country’s focus on indigenous innovation and strategic capability development.

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