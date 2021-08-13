Rajouri residents protest against attack at BJP functionary’s house, clash with cops

Rajouri on Friday observed a complete shutdown as its residents protests against the attack on the residence of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary that left a three-and-a-half year child dead and six others injured.

The situation in Rajouri turned tense on Friday morning after a clash broke out between the police and people demanding action against those behind the attack.

An angry mob burned tyres and shouted slogans against the police and civil administration.

“Both the communities observed a complete shutdown in protest against the cowardly attack on the house of the BJP leader,” said a resident, requesting anonymity.

He said that there was no untoward incident during the shutdown.

BJP functionary Jasbir Singh (36)’s three-and-a-half-year old nephew was killed, while he, his parents and three other relatives sustained injuries after a grenade was allegedly thrown at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s Rajouri district late on Thursday, police said.

Singh was airlifted to Government Medical College in Jammu on Friday in view of his condition.

Lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, condemned the killing of the minor boy at Khandli bridge in Rajouri.

“Strongly condemn the cowardly attack in the house of a political leader in Rajouri in which a 2-year old child was killed & others were injured. My deepest condolences to family & prayers for early recovery of injured. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice soon,” Sinha said in a Twitter post.

Cutting across party lines, leaders of different political parties have strongly condemned the attack.

BJP’s J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina, who met the injured at a Rajouri hospital, has appealed to the police to immediately arrest those responsible. “We strongly condemn the attack and appeal to Jammu and Kashmir Police to immediately arrest the terrorists responsible for the heinous and cowardly attack. They have claimed the life of an innocent child and injured six others. They will have to pay the price,” he said.

BJP national president JP Nadda also “strongly” condemned the attack and appealed to the local administration to take immediate action.

“Grenade attack on BJP Leader Jasbir Singh’s house in Khandli area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. I strongly condemn the terrorist attack and urge local administration to take immediate action on it. The entire BJP Stands with Jasbir Singh and other injured people,” Nadda said in a Twitter post.

The J&K unit of the Congress has demanded enhanced security measures. “We demand the security be further beefed up in the entire district in view of the reports of fresh attempts of infiltration from across the border,” said J&K Congress’ chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma .

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti extended her sympathies to the victims. “Condemn the grenade attack in Rajouri in which a four year old child was killed & several others injured. My sympathies with their loved ones,” Mufti said in a Twitter post.