Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Rakesh Tikait to celebrate Diwali with protesting farmers at Delhi Ghazipur Border
others

Rakesh Tikait to celebrate Diwali with protesting farmers at Delhi Ghazipur Border

Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait are staging protests at Delhi-Gazipur border for the last 11 months, demanding withdrawal of the three contentious farm bills and to give guarantee of procuring their crops at Minimum Support Price
Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, at a protest site on Delhi Ghazipur Border. (Ht file)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 12:44 AM IST
By S Raju

MEERUT Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has decided to celebrate the festival of lights ‘Diwali’ with the farmers, protesting against the three contentious farm bills at Delhi borders, according to BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik.

Farmers are staging protests at Delhi border for the last 11 months, demanding withdrawal of the three contentious farm bills and to give guarantee of procuring their crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said.

“Tikait is leading the protest at Gazipur border and he has decided not to return to his native place Sisauli in Muzaffarnagar district, which is also the headquarters of the BKU, until withdrawal of the three farm bills,” Malik said.

Rakesh Tikait’s elder brother Naresh Tikait had on Monday also said that farmers would celebrate Diwali on roads and they were even prepared to celebrate the Holi as well.

Earlier, Rakesh Tikait had addressed a Mahapanchayat at Muzaffarnagar on September 5, but didn’t go his home which was barely a kilometre from the venue of the meeting. Meanwhile, farmers continued their protest on boarders and will complete 12 months of their protest on November 26.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP