Ram Mandir construction proof of Ramrajya: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday exhorted the people of Ayodhya to start preparing for the grand opening of Ram temple on January 22 as the date for the event has been announced.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others pulls the chariot carrying artists dressed as Lord Rama, Lakshman and goddess Sita during ‘Deepotsav’ celebrations, in Ayodhya, Saturday. (Deepak Gupta/ht)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Ram Mandir’s construction is a proof of Ramrajya,” Yogi Adityanath said, addressing people, including saints and locals, at Ram Katha Park on the occasion of the seventh Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya.

“On my first Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya in 2017, people used to ask me when Ram Mandir will come up in Ayodhya,” the chief minister said.

“Yogi ji ek kam karo mandir ka nirman karo used to be the slogan,” he said.

“Now, the date for Ram Mandir’s opening has been announced. After 500 years of struggle, Ram Mandir is coming up in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be given a warm welcome in Ayodhya on January 22,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister assured people that Ayodhya would be developed as the world’s most beautiful city by the double engine government (BJP regimes at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adityanath stated that more than 178 development projects worth ₹30,500 crore were underway in Ayodhya.

This would increase to ₹50,000 crore with the participation of the private sector, he added.

“Deepotsav in Ayodhya is being telecast live in 100 countries,” he said.

“In the coming days, the footfall of tourists in Ayodhya will increase 10 times when Ram Mandir is opened for devotees on January 22,” he said.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been able to bring into reality the concept of Ramrajya in the past nine-and-a-half years.

“Be it Covid, terrorism or any other problem, PM Narendra Modi has been able to tackle everything,” he said.

Adityanath listed various welfare schemes of the Modi government, including toilets and houses for the poor, electricity connection, free LPG cylinders, free vaccine to fight Covid and free food grains to the poor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Governor Anandiben Patel stated that Deepotsav celebrations have made Ayodhya famous the world over.

“Lord Ram and Ramayana are symbols of Indian values,” she said.

Scene of Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya recreated, CM pulls chariot

Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed artistes essaying the roles of Lord Ram and Mata Sita and depicting their return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile along with Lakshman.

A helicopter transporting the artistes landed in the temple town.

The governor and the chief minister escorted them to the main venue from the helipad amid chants of Jai Shri Ram from the crowd at the Ram Katha Park.

Patel and Adityanath performed arti and applied ‘tilak’. The occasion was further embellished with the showering of flower petals from a helicopter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister, the governor and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak pulled the chariot which the artistes portraying Lord Ram, Mata Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughan, Lord Hanuman, and Guru Vashishtha boarded from the helipad for the Ram Katha Park.

Yogi Adityanath also performed a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram.

Governor Patel, Pathak, ministers Jaiveer Singh, Rakesh Sachan and chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra also performed aarti.

ASHA PAREKH SPECIAL GUEST

Bollywood actor and Padma Shri awardee Asha Parek, who was the special guest on this Deepotsav, also performed aarti of Lord Ram.

Adityanath welcomed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and other saints.

COFFEE TABLE BOOK RELEASED

The governor and the CM released a coffee table book on the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya which began in 2017.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON