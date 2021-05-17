Home / Cities / Others / Ram Mandir Trust to also construct a Ganesha temple in Ayodhya
LUCKNOW The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will also construct a temple of Lord Ganesha in Ayodhya
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 01:11 AM IST
LUCKNOW The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will also construct a temple of Lord Ganesha in Ayodhya. Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust, on Saturday performed the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of the temple which will come up in the eastern part of the city. Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay and several seers were also present on the occasion.

After ‘Bhoomi Pujan’, a seven- day ‘Sapta Chandi Yajna’, a Vedic ritual, also began for the end of the pandemic and removal of all hurdles in the construction of Ram Mandir. According to the trust, the temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha is being constructed for the ending of the pandemic and timely construction of Ram Mandir.

“The idol of Lord Ganesha in this temple will be facing Ram Mandir. As the lord (Ganesha) is considered to be Vighnaharta (one who removes obstacles), He will help the country fight the pandemic and will also ensure timely construction of Ram Mandir,” said Champat Rai.

Last month, the Ram Mandir construction committee started filling work of Ram Mandir’s foundation with the target of completing 1.25 lakh cubic metre dug-up ground at Ram Janmabhoomi by September end.

During this filling process, around 44 layers of 300 mm each will be laid. Thereafter, each layer will be compressed with simple and vibrating rollers. “The vibrating roller will generate vibrations to make the temple’s foundation strong and will ensure maximum compression. After each rolling process, the 300 mm layer is likely to be a compressed to around 250 mm,” said Rai.

Larsen & Toubro is carrying out construction work of Ram Mandir. The Tata Consulting Engineers is working as project management consultant and is assisting Larsen & Toubro in constructions work of the temple.

